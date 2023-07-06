UW System Board of Regents meeting held at UW-La Crosse

UW-La Crosse
UW-La Crosse(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the first time since 2018, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse welcomed the UW System Board of Regents.

During the Board of Regents Meeting, UW System President, Jay Rothman, highlighted student work with community partners such as Kwik Trip and Mayo Clinic Health System. He stated a key part of the UW System’s plan is to send more graduates into the workforce, especially in areas of high need such as education.

Rothman also spoke on the importance of the state’s willingness to invest in higher education.

“We have a lot of work to do. But our efforts to champion our universities will only intensify. The life changing impact our universities can have for every Wisconsinite, is simply too important to not double down on our efforts to be there for them,” Rothman said.

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt was congratulated during the meeting, as the UW-Eau Claire campus received the 3rd place award for Engaged University of the Year.

UW-Eau Claire was the only finalist in North America for this award.

