Wisconsin police officer races into burning barn and rescues cows trapped near flames

The officer said the cows “made a beeline” out of the barn and joined the rest of the herd in the pasture.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin police officer who ran into a burning barn and found three cows near flames says the bovines “made a beeline” for the safety of a pasture once he opened a gate holding them back.

Sturgeon Bay police officer Andrew Crabb was nearing the end of his overnight shift on the morning of June 25 when he spotted smoke coming from a barn at a farm. He stopped, dashed across a field and entered the barn, finding the cows trapped and mooing in distress.

“Once I realized what was going on inside that barn, I realized the gate didn’t get undone and those cows were not going to make it,” Crabb told Fox News Digital. “So I ran in there and got the gate and then got them out. And I didn’t have to really encourage them too much. They knew exactly what they needed to do once that gate was open.”

Crabb said the cows “made a beeline” out of the barn and joined the rest of the herd in the pasture. He said the three cows had been kept in the barn overnight because they were deemed “prone to escape.”

Police body camera video shows Crabb entering the barn, with flames near the animals. After he removes a chain from the gate, Crabb says “come on guys” and the cows quickly make their way out of the barn.

“Thankfully, everyone was safe!” Sturgeon Bay police said in a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Crabb said an all-volunteer fire brigade was able to “save the majority” of the barn.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pickup trucks hits squad car in Buffalo County
2 people hurt after pickup truck hits squad car in Buffalo County
Investigation
Jackson County Sheriff gives update to death investigation
File photo of ambulance.
Authorities identify person in Jackson County fatal crash
5 hurt at Sparta fireworks show
5 people hurt at fireworks show in Sparta
Crash
1 person dead, 1 hurt after motorcycle crash in Sawyer County

Latest News

Taylor Schabusiness at a court hearing, Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Schabusiness: New competency evaluation granted, murder trial won’t be delayed
Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers displays a two-year budget authored by the Republicans...
Wisconsin governor’s 400-year veto angers opponents in state with long history of creative cuts
Sparta house fire
Authorities give update to Sunday morning Sparta house fire
Regency Inn & Suites
Regency Inn & Suites owners release statement regarding future of the property