The youngest artists yet will debut at this year’s Artist Market

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The creators of the Artist Market of Eau Claire will be doing something new this year by welcoming its youngest artists yet.

For the first time, the artist market will welcome kids ages kindergarten through 9th grade to show off and sell their artwork on Saturday, July 29 and Saturday, August 26 in Phoenix Park.

There is no cost for kids to participate but there is an opportunity for people to sponsor the kids to help provide t-shirts for them. The Co-owner of Tangled Up in Hue, Erin Klaus, said the event is all about adding to the creative scene the Chippewa Valley has fostered.

“We just love showcasing what our community does and it seemed about time that we allowed or provided a space where kids could also do the same thing and show off their creative ideas, talents, and maybe sell some of it,” Klaus said.

Since kids will be selling some of their items Klaus said cash is preferred, but they also encourage parents to set up a Venmo account with a QR code to use as well. Otherwise, staff will be available to handle card payments for the kid artists. Additionally, Klaus said registration for the Artist Market: Kids Edition is required.

To register for the market click here. For more information about sponsoring kids click here.

