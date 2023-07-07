Altoona’s Historical Society hosts multiple open-houses this summer

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Altoona’s Historical Society hosts an open house once every month through the summer.

During this open house, people from around the Chippewa Valley are invited to come to Altoona’s historical Society’s museum and learn the town’s history.

Vice president of Altoona’s Historical Society, Mark Quam, said the museum was started 13 years ago.

“We officially incorporated in 2010 and got our 51c3 status shortly after that. And then we are partnered with the Wisconsin State Historical Society. So it’s really good being on the state historical Society’s roster because often you get things going on with other historical societies or information. And so that, I think, is real helpful,” Quam said.

Items in the museum date back over one hundred years.

“We have old railroad lanterns. We have different toys from the turn of the century, 1890s. I would say probably most items maybe date back as far as the 1870s, 1880s, and, you know, beyond that point,” Quam said.

During the open house, people can learn about Altoona’s history and the items incorporated into it.

“Members that do come in and help out can really kind of give you a little more in-depth history of the artifacts you’re looking at and probably better than a virtual online tour, which are great, but nothing beats in person,” Quam said.

Quam says that staff of Altoona’s Historical Society love to welcome open house visitors and answer any questions that they may have.

“If you haven’t been out to the Altoona Museum here, check the Historical Society out. Come out and you might learn something new or get acquainted or make some new friends. And we’re always open to visitors. If you can’t come during our open houses, by all means contact us. And we’d be more than happy to set up an appointment,” Quam said.

You can contact them by sending them a message through their website, or giving them a call.

The open house will be July 8th from 1:00pm-4:00pm. As well as two more on August 12th and September 9th.

The Vice President also said that donations are always welcome.

