Attorney General Kaul Issues Statement on Favorable Ruling in Challenge to Wisconsin’s Criminal Abortion Ban

Josh Kaul
Josh Kaul(WMTV)
By PRESS RELEASE
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE PRESS RELEASE) - Today, following the release of Dane County Circuit Court Judge Diane Schlipper’s decision to deny the motion to dismiss, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul issued the following statement.

“Today’s ruling is a major victory in our fight to restore reproductive freedom in Wisconsin. While this ruling does not resolve the case and won’t be the final word in this litigation, the court’s thorough decision makes clear that Wis. Stat. § 940.04(1) should not be interpreted to criminalize consensual abortions.”

