Burglary investigation in Vernon County leads to the arrests of 3 people

VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A burglary investigation in Vernon County leads to the arrests of three people.

According to information from Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson, on Friday, June 30, 2023, around 8:30 p.m., the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office received a report of break in at a home located along County Road F, just north of the City of Hillsboro, in the Town of Hillsboro. The interior of the home that was burglarized was under renovation and temporarily vacant. The victim reported numerous power tools, eight firearms, several thousand rounds of ammunition, and other items were missing from the home.

On July 1, around 6:45 p.m., the victim reported their home was entered a second time. Additional items were reported missing.

On July 3, around 3:00 p.m., the suspect vehicle was found on Edgewood Avenue in the City of Tomah. Some stolen property was recovered and 30-year-old Blaze Rouse of Tomah, Wis. was taken into custody on the suspicion of possession of stolen property and after further investigation was later booked on the suspicion of burglary.

On July 4, authorities searched a home in the City of Tomah, leading to the arrests of 39-year-old Joseph Trumble of Tomah, Wis. and 33-year-old Dustin Sprague of Tomah, Wis. Trumble and Sprague were booked on the suspicion of burglary.

Sheriff Torgerson says on July 5, a bail hearing was held in Vernon County Circuit Court. Rouse and Sprague were held on $5,000.00 cash bonds. Trumble was released on a $3,000.00 signature bond. All three are due back in Vernon County Circuit Court on Aug. 2.

According to Sheriff Torgerson, the estimated value of the stolen property is $11,000.00 of which most has been recovered.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to call 608-637-2123 or your local law enforcement. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at www.p3tips.com.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.