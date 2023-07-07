Cycling Without Age pedals its way to the Chippewa Valley

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -A program from the Wisconsin Bike Fed is looking to reduce loneliness in adults by giving them the feeling of riding a bike.

Cycling Without Age is an international program that can now be utilized in Chippewa Valley. The program involves a trishaw, which is a three-wheeled, pedal-powered, electric bike that gets piloted by a volunteer while passengers focus on the experience of riding a bike.

The Cycling Without Age Educator in Eau Claire, Linda Soltis-Schroeder said the focus of the program is the passenger.

“We want to get them out and have a fun experience that they normally wouldn’t have,” Soltis-Schroeder said. “Get them outside enjoying the bike trails, taking a ride with their friends, experiencing new things in the community, or maybe just routine things in a new way.”

Cycling Without Age has trishaws in Rice Lake, Bloomer, Altoona, Colfax, Mondovi, and Lacrosse.

The program is in need of volunteers to pilot the bikes in these areas. A training session will be held in Altoona at Grace Lutheran Communities on Tuesday, July 11 for those interested. For more information on training to be a trishaw pilot in the Chippewa Valley click here.

For more information on becoming a passenger click here to find the interest form. Soltis-Schroeder said there is no cost for passengers to participate.

