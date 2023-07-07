A gradual warm up into the weekend with minor rain chances

It was a very comfortable summer day around Western Wisconsin as temperatures ended up about ten degrees below average. The cooler turn coming with an upper trough in Canada and northwest flow around high pressure just to the west. As the high works across tonight, winds will be calm, and with the much drier air in place, we will cool off quickly under a clear sky. It will be another good night to keep the A-C off and go with open windows as readings overnight will cool through the 50s and even down into the 40s for some locations. The high will then edge to our east on Friday, allowing light southwest flow to return. Meanwhile, after starting off with sunshine, clouds will take hold into the afternoon out ahead of the next front through the Eastern Plains. It does appear a disturbance to the southwest may bring showers as far north as Southern Minnesota and perhaps along the I-90 corridor through the afternoon, but we look to stay dry into the Chippewa Valley. Highs will be closer to average, into the upper 70s.

A bit warmer Friday as southwest flow returns (weau)

Heading into the weekend we will continue with mainly dry weather, but a weak cold front is forecast to pass through on Saturday. This may be enough to spark a few isolated showers and thunderstorms, but they are likely to be few and far between. Temperatures on Saturday will reach to around 80. High pressure will then return on Sunday, leading to mainly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures. As the next cold front drops down through the Plains and into Minnesota early next week, we look to warm up even more with highs at least into the mid 80s Monday. A few thunderstorms may arrive in northwest counties by later in the day, with chances increasing at night and into Tuesday for most of our area. The rain chances and passing front will likely cool us down just a bit as well.

