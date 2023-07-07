Madison school studying new alzheimer’s drug

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health is recruiting volunteers to test a drug that aims to slow cognitive decline in people with Alzheimer’s disease.

The drug, lecanemab, which was approved by the FDA this week, targets and removes plaque buildups in the brain that are associated with Alzheimer’s. The School of Medicine and Public Health will be holding the “ahead” study, which will recruit people as young as 55 years old who are at risk of developing symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease as they get older. It’s the first study of it’s kind and has many doctors excited about what this could mean for patients with Alzheimer’s.

“I think this is a really exciting time for Alzheimer’s research because this is probably the first of many therapies down the road that is going to slow down the disease. But it is a part of a bigger comprehensive care. I really encourage people with memory problems to get in early and get their memory evaluated. Sometimes it’s not even Alzheimer’s. It might be a side affect from a medicine or sleep apnea or some other cause,” Doctor Cynthia Carlsson, Director of the Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Institute, said.

Dr. Carlsson says while this drug is an important advance in the treatment of Alzheimer’s, researchers remain dedicated to discovering treatments that will stabilize the disease and one day, prevent it from happening.

