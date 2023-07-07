Officers exposed to fentanyl during incident inside Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

Police Lights
Police Lights(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Jackson County Chief Deputy Adam Olson reports on Thursday, July 6, 2023, an incident took place inside the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office causing several law enforcement officers to be directly exposed to fentanyl.

“Fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid drug… approximately 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin,” as defined on the US Drug Enforcement Administration’s website.

According to information from Chief Deputy Olson, this incident occurred within a contained area of the Office, however, due to the potential dangers of fentanyl, the Sheriff’s Office along with the Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations, the DEA, and 54th Civil Support Unit worked to contain and decontaminate the area to eliminate any further risk of exposure. Black River Falls Fire and EMS also assisted during the cleanup, with rescue personnel standing by.

Chief Deputy Olson says there were no injuries reported from this incident, and all exposed officers were medically cleared at a hospital immediately following the exposure. As of 9:00 p.m. on July 6, the Sheriff’s Office was pronounced clear of any contaminates and fully operational.

