U.S. Marshals Service arrests man wanted on warrants out of Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - U.S. Marshals Service has arrested a man wanted on warrants out of Eau Claire County.

According to information from the U.S. Marshals Service, on June 28, 2023, members of the U.S. Marshals Service’s North Star Fugitive Task Force in the District of Minnesota arrested a “most wanted sex offender absconder” following a traffic stop on a U-Haul truck.

A press release from the U.S. Marshals Service says 45-year-old Hajji McReynolds was wanted on multiple warrants out of Eau Claire County including two counts of 1st degree child sexual assault - contact with a child under age 13 (as a repeater), felon in possession of a firearm, felony bail jumping (repeater), failure to update sex offender registry information (repeater), and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Additional information is available on the U.S. Marshals Service website HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.