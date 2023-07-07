Vehicle found in river in La Crosse, teen arrested

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A teen is in custody after a vehicle was found in a river in La Crosse.

According to information from La Crosse Police, on July 7, 2023, the La Crosse Police, La Crosse Fire Department and La Crosse Dive/Rescue Team removed what was believed to be a vehicle from the river near Houska Park, northwest of 1500 Joseph Houska Drive.

La Crosse police say on July 6, 2023, around 9:14 p.m., they received a call of an entry to a home and a stolen vehicle on the 1000 block of 5th Avenue South. Entry was made through a window that was broken by the suspect sometime between July 4, 2023, and July 6, 2023. Gaming consoles and vehicle keys were stolen along with the resident’s cat. The owner of the vehicle had received a video of the vehicle sinking into the river.

Investigation led to the arrest of 18-year-old Kavoendrea Compan on Friday, July 7, 2023.

Compan is facing the recommended charges of burglary, take and drive vehicle w/o consent, theft of a domestic animal, criminal damage to property and felony bail jumping.

The incident is under investigation.

Additional information is available on the City of La Crosse website HERE.

