Vernon County Sheriff’s Office joining law enforcement agencies in campaign to combat speeding

VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson is reporting that the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office is joining law enforcement agencies from 11 states in National Highway Transportation Safety Administration Region 5 and 7 on July 26 for this year’s “high visibility Speed Awareness Day enforcement campaign.”

According to information from Sheriff Torgerson, the campaign is an effort to address a continued trend of speeding and hazardous moving violations as contributory cause violations leading to personal injury and fatal crashing.

The Sheriff adds that speeding is involved in about one-third of all motor vehicle fatalities nationwide.

Sheriff Torgerson said in part quote, “Data shows speeding continues to be a leading cause of injury and fatal crashes across the country.”

