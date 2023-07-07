Vernon County Sheriff’s Office joining law enforcement agencies in campaign to combat speeding

By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson is reporting that the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office is joining law enforcement agencies from 11 states in National Highway Transportation Safety Administration Region 5 and 7 on July 26 for this year’s “high visibility Speed Awareness Day enforcement campaign.”

According to information from Sheriff Torgerson, the campaign is an effort to address a continued trend of speeding and hazardous moving violations as contributory cause violations leading to personal injury and fatal crashing.

The Sheriff adds that speeding is involved in about one-third of all motor vehicle fatalities nationwide.

Sheriff Torgerson said in part quote, “Data shows speeding continues to be a leading cause of injury and fatal crashes across the country.”

Additional information is available HERE.

