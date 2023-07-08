Modicum Brewery celebrated their 6th anniversary

Every anniversary Modicum Brewery has, they come out with a new type of beer
Every anniversary Modicum Brewery has, they come out with a new type of beer(WEAU)
By Ellie Ulbricht
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A local brewery celebrated their sixth anniversary.

Every year, they do something special to give back to their customers, to thank them for their support.

Owners of Modicum Brewery said this year’s celebration may be the last one they hold at their current location before they move, but that won’t stop them from putting time aside to celebrate.

Co-owner, Eric Rykal, shared how Modicum Brewery gives back to their customers, every year.

“Every anniversary. We release a new beer specifically for that day. This year, it happens to be a kind of modern-style IPA, brewed with Australian Galaxy Hops. It has a really nice kind of stone fruit peach character with some really intense, vivacious characters, really complex beer, really happy with it,” Rykal said.

Owners of Modicum Brewery said they are hoping to move their business in the fall of 2023, to their new location on Mondovi Road, In Eau Claire.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hajji McReynolds
U.S. Marshals Service arrests man wanted on warrants out of Eau Claire County
Regency Inn & Suites
Regency Inn & Suites owners release statement regarding future of the property
Kavoendrea Compan
Vehicle found in river in La Crosse, teen arrested
Blaze Rouse, Joseph Trumble, and Dustin Sprague.
Burglary investigation in Vernon County leads to the arrests of 3 people
Police Lights
Officers exposed to fentanyl during incident inside Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

Two men raise over $5,000 for cancer research and care by recreating their 900-mile bike trip...
Two men raise over $5,000 for cancer research and care by recreating their 900-mile bike trip
SportScene 13 Friday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Altoona Historical Society Open House