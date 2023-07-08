Modicum Brewery celebrated their 6th anniversary

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A local brewery celebrated their sixth anniversary.

Every year, they do something special to give back to their customers, to thank them for their support.

Owners of Modicum Brewery said this year’s celebration may be the last one they hold at their current location before they move, but that won’t stop them from putting time aside to celebrate.

Co-owner, Eric Rykal, shared how Modicum Brewery gives back to their customers, every year.

“Every anniversary. We release a new beer specifically for that day. This year, it happens to be a kind of modern-style IPA, brewed with Australian Galaxy Hops. It has a really nice kind of stone fruit peach character with some really intense, vivacious characters, really complex beer, really happy with it,” Rykal said.

Owners of Modicum Brewery said they are hoping to move their business in the fall of 2023, to their new location on Mondovi Road, In Eau Claire.

