Nice weather generally prevails this weekend

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A quick look at the forecast indicates favorable weather for outdoor activities and events this weekend. The one possible exception today would be the small chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm, primarily this afternoon. Overall chances are only around 20%.

Saturday planner (weau)

With sunshine prevailing, the UV index is in the high range, and approximate burn times without any sunscreen or protection could be as little as 15-25 minutes, so if you plan on being outdoors for an extended period of time today, prepare accordingly.

UV index is in the high range today (weau)

The rest of the weekend looks great with Sunday warming up a bit more, right around average for July. Humidity will also remain on the lower side, so it will stay comfortable!

Weekend planner (weau)

Rain chance look to return by early next week so enjoy this overall beautiful forecast! Of course you can get more details and your extended outlook on the weather page of the website.

