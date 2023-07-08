SportScene 13 for Friday, July 9th

By Philip Choroser
Updated: 23 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Express topped the first place Willmar Stingers in extra innings to continue their recent hot streak.

In American Legion Baseball, the 27th River City Classic got underway in Carson Park with a big win for the hosting Eau Claire team.

Also, Amery native Alicia Monson placed second at the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships in 10,000m clinching a spot for the World Championships in Budapest.

