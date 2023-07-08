Two men raise over $5,000 for cancer research and care by recreating their 900-mile bike trip...

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Back in the 1970s, two boys decided to take a long bike ride to the Canadian border. 50 years later, they’re doing it again.

One of the bicyclists, Mark Blaskey, said they’re trying to recreate their trip as best as they can.

“50 years ago, from our little hometown of Antigo, Wisconsin, we rode from Antigo, which is in eastern Wisconsin, up to the Canada border and back, in nine days. And then, as we’re communicating a couple years ago, that it’s going to be a 50th anniversary of that ride. So we are fortunate enough to be healthy enough to do it again,” Blaskey said.

Thanks to the notebook they journaled in, the first time they took this trip, they were able to recreate the same stops and routes they took when they were 18 and 16 years old.

Except this time, they’re riding for a cause.

“We’re doing it in support of the Carbone Cancer Center in Madison. We’ve all had family members and friends die or survive from cancer. So we’re doing a little bit to raise some money for that cause,” Blaskey said.

Their goal was to raise $5,000, and so far, they have surpassed that.

Blaskey’s wife, Emily, will also be riding with them, making it a team of three bicyclists.

“I’m very excited to be a part of this,” Emily Blaskey said.

Bicyclist, Nick Schmelter, said that they are now more prepared than they were fifty years ago.

“When we originally went, we packed everything on the bike. We had panniers in the back, We had our sleeping bag, we had cooking gear, we had food that we had to carry. So we had a lot of extra weight. Plus the bikes back then were really heavy to begin with,” Schmelter said.

This time around, they’re getting a little extra help on their trip.

Their friend, Andrea Kubishak, will help them carry all their needed items in an R-V, which will drive ahead of them and wait at their overnight destinations so they have somewhere to sleep.

Kubishak will be in charge of preparing their campsite and keeping their belongings safe.

“I will be able to do a little bit of biking, but mainly driving and cooking. I’m really excited to cook,” Kubishak said.

The four of them will begin their long journey on July 9th and expect to reach the Canadian border on the July 13th. They will then bike all the way back.

For those who would like to help support their mission in raising money for cancer research and care, you can do so by visiting the website of UW-Madison’s Carbone Cancer Center.

