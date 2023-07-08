Warming back to near average this weekend with just isolated rain chances

Clouds arrived this afternoon and remain in the area tonight. These are associated with a low pressure system to our southwest that will continue to track away overnight. While far southern counties may catch a few showers with this system, we will remain dry here in the Chippewa Valley with a gradual clearing trend overnight. Temperatures will slowly cool while the clouds remain, dropping down into the mid 50s to start early Saturday. This weekend overall is looking great for outdoor activities and events, but there is at least a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm Saturday. A weak cold front will be sliding through the state from northwest to southeast. Our best chances to see one of these pop ups would be by early afternoon in the Chippewa Valley and north, while those chances would hold off until later in the afternoon to the south. Any rain would likely be short-lived. Otherwise, expect a good amount of sunshine with light northwest breezes and highs getting up towards 80.

A weak front will cross through Wisconsin. (weau)

High pressure to the west then takes over, drifting to our southwest on Sunday. This will lead to a mainly sunny sky, but some clouds may be around during the afternoon. Temperatures are likely to return to average with highs back in the low 80s. The next Canadian cold front will be on the maps, tracking southeastward and into Northern Minnesota by early Monday. We will be in southwest flow, leading to what should be the warmest day of the next week as temperatures climb higher through the 80s. The front may become more active with showers and thunderstorms to our northwest, with a few possibly breaking off and arriving by Monday evening. Right now it appears our best chances for these would be into Monday night with the actual front. By early Tuesday it will have passed through, leading to the return of cooler and drier weather, so the rain chances have been dropped from the forecast. Sunshine will be more prevalent again, with highs dropping back down closer to 80. Forecast uncertainty does increase after that, with a low pressure system in the Plains that we will have to monitor as it could return shower and storm chances by next Wednesday. Temperatures through the end of next week generally look to remain near or just below average.

