Warming up into the start of this week before the next cold front arrives

It’s been a beautiful day to spend time outside with mostly sunny skies ahead of a weak cold front dropping down from the north. Temperatures this afternoon have warmed closer to normal in the upper 70s and low 80s. A quiet night is shaping up across the area as our boundary washes out to the southeast with high pressure taking over. Mostly clear skies will take us through the overnight with winds becoming calm as temperatures bottom out in the low 50s, and perhaps the 40s for our typically cool low-lying areas. If you didn’t get a chance to be outdoors today, no worries! Tomorrow brings more sunshine with an isolated shower or storm not out of the question along and north of Highway 8 as the next cold front begins to approach. Winds will pick up from the west-southwest at 5-15 mph with afternoon highs warming to around average in the low and mid-80s.

The next cold front approaches as sunshine and seasonable temps take hold Sunday (WEAU)

The new work week will start off on a warm note as we get into breezy southwest flow on the backside of high pressure to the east. Temperatures will head for the upper 80s to low 90s in spots with dew points climbing into the low and mid-60s as a result of increasing moisture. Much of Monday will feature a mostly sunny sky, though chances for a few showers and storms look to increase by the mid to late afternoon as a cold front starts to push southward through the state. An isolated strong to severe storm can’t be ruled out as the Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Western Wisconsin in a level 1 Marginal risk for severe weather, with the main threats likely to be large hail and a few strong wind gusts. Shower and storm chances will continue at night before we look to quiet things down Tuesday as our front slowly exits. Seasonable temperatures will quickly return with highs back in the upper 70s and low 80s. Our next chance for showers comes on Wednesday as a disturbance within the circulation of an upper low over East-Central Canada slides into our neck of the woods. By Thursday, weak high pressure will be positioned over the region with intervals of clouds and sun. That said, some of the most recent forecast guidance is hinting at the potential for, at least, some isolated precipitation as there are indications for pieces of upper energy to pass through. A slightly better shot at showers and a few storms appears to arrive on Friday with near average temperatures persisting into the start of next weekend.

