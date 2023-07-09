Dunn County Humane Society put on a calendar shoot for dogs around the Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - While some paw-some models were giving their best smile and wagging their tails for the camera, they were also helping their furry friends find a home.

The Dunn County Humane Society held a canine calendar shoot to raise money for the Humane Society and the over 40 animals who currently reside there.

UW-System I.T. Precurement Manager, Todd Pooler, helped come up with the idea, and said they plan to keep doing this every year.

“This is our second year of running this. We are trying to get people to bring their dogs out, get their pictures taken, and then in the next week we’re going to vote on which 12 dogs make the calendar,” Pooler said.

Over 80 dogs from all over the Chippewa Valley got their photo taken at Brewery Nonic, on July 9th, in Menomonie.

Volunteer and Event Coordinator for the Dunn County Humane Society, Lisa Drenckhahn, said everybody is welcome to bring their dogs to these shoots, not just those living in Menomonie.

“Anybody can come out and have their dogs pictures taken and buy the calendars and come out next year. We’re planning on doing it again here at Brewery Nonic and just have a lot of fun with it,” Drenckhahn said.

While pictures for this years calendar are now over, voting for the most photogenic dogs starts on July 12th.

“When people bring their dogs out, they sign up for a slot to get their pictures taken. If they sign up online, it’s $15. If they just show up, it’s $20. So we generate revenue that way. And then we also generate revenue by voting. It’s a dollar per vote to get your dog onto the calendar,” Pooler said.

The brewery Dogs of Menomonie calendar will be released in September.

“Our goal here is to raise money for the Humane Society. And it’s not about popularity contests or any of that. We’re just trying to get people to come out. And if they want to invest money to get their dog on the calendar, you know, that’s great,” Pooler.

Last year, the Calendar shoot raised over $10,000 for the Humane Society. This year, they hope to raise over $10,000.

“I would really like to thank Brewery Nonic for letting us hold this event here and supporting us. There aren’t a lot of places that’ll let 96 dogs into your facility and then all the voting that goes along with it,” Pooler said.

The voting is to choose 12 dogs to be the main picture of each month, but all of the doggy participants will be featured in the calendar.

You can vote for your favorite photos and purchase a calendar through the Dunn County Humane Society.

Voting starts this Wednesday!

Calendars can be purchased, starting in September, for a limited time. You can also buy them in-person, at certain places around Menomonie.

