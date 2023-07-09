Invasive worm species possibly found in Door County

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Potentially invasive worms leave people in Door County digging for answers.

The City of Sturgeon Bay and Door County Invasive Species Team confirmed a couple spotted what they believe to be Asian Jumping Worms at the Sturgeon Bay Compost Site in the mulch piles.

“Some do indeed look like the jumping worms. Some resemble more of the average red wiggler someone might through in a compost pile,” Director of Municipal Services Mike Barker said while showing Action 2 News the worms under investigation.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources posted, “Jumping worms get their name from their behavior. When disturbed, they thrash, spring into the air and can even shed their tails to escape.”

It’s important to be on the lookout for the invasive worms before your garden is ruined. The DNR reported jumping worms quickly transform perfect soil into dry pellets with a texture like coffee grounds. When jumping worms are around, some plants struggle to survive.

“First thing we wanted to do was close the site down to make sure no one did come out here and get any product and spread it further,” Barker explained beside bright orange barricades blocking off multiple piles of mulch.

Barker continued, “It isn’t like a bag of mulch you buy from your big bulk store. We have, I would say, several hundred, maybe even a thousand yards out here so it’s going to be a big deal.”

Barker said in the summer between 75 and 100 people come to the compost site each day... and about a third of them grab mulch.

“It is a controlled site so we could contain it here but what’s already gone out the gate–that’s gonna be an issue for a lot of people here,” Barker expressed.

An issue if the Door County Invasive Species team and DNR’s investigation confirms the jumping worm claim.

“All the ones you see online are three, four times this size,” Barker said while holding a worm in the palm of his hand.

People can’t take mulch or compost from the site right now, but can drop off brush or lawn waste.

The DNR posted some tips if you believe an invasive species is already in your yard or garden:

Don’t panic. By taking precautions, you can continue enjoying your yard, trees and garden. Just because you have jumping worms in one part of your property doesn’t mean that they are everywhere. Take precautions to avoid spreading them.

Remove and destroy jumping worms when you see them. Simply seal them in a bag and throw it in the trash – they will not survive long. Reducing the adult population will eventually reduce the number of egg-carrying cocoons in the landscape.

Heat treatment. Jumping worms and their cocoons are sensitive to high temperatures. Jumping worms and their cocoons are sensitive to high temperatures. Research has shown that neither worms nor cocoons can survive 104°F or above for more than three days. Under the appropriate conditions and management, compost piles can easily reach this temperature. In addition, using clear plastic to cover the topsoil of gardens and lawns exposed to full sun, can raise the temperature enough to kill cocoons, even in the spring.

Chemical treatment. Research has shown that the biological insecticide, BotaniGard, can significantly reduce the abundance of jumping worms.

Experiment. If necessary, try a variety of plants or consider alternative landscaping in heavily infested parts of your property. Try a variety of mulch products such as straw or native grass clippings (e.g. big bluestem, Indian grass, etc).

Keep your chin up. Research is moving forward to find ways to control and manage jumping worms. As you experiment with controls and adapt your gardening practices, share your successes (and failures) with fellow gardeners, land managers and researchers so that we can all learn from each other!

