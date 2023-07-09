Kids From Wisconsin tour collects food donations for state pantries

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin dance crew came to Madison Saturday with a sensory-friendly show that helped collect food for local pantries.

Kids From Wisconsin stopped in Madison as part of their state tour. Organizers said their theme this year is “Forward Together from Stage to Table,” which highlights food need in the community.

Connor Martin, a singer and dancer with Kids From Wisconsin, says the program is always looking for people to join and perform.

”I would say take a chance on yourself,” Martin said. “You never know until you try. And if you’re just considering auditioning, just give it a shot. And you might surprise yourself. We take all different levels of experience. And whether ... you’ve been performing all your life, or you’re new to performing, it can give you a great opportunity for the rest of your life.”

The first performance at the Overture Center was sensory-friendly, meaning the show was quieter along with other accommodations.

Attendees could bring food to the performances, which would go to the Neighborhood House Community Center, a partner of Second Harvest. This opportunity is available at all of their shows for this year’s tour, organizers explained.

The tour’s next stop is in Wisconsin Rapids on Monday.

