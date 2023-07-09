Northwoods League umpire dies in crash, Madison Mallards game postponed

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Mallards Sunday game against the Wausau Woodchucks has been rescheduled after an umpire with the Northwoods League died in a car crash.

In a press release Sunday, the Madison Mallards said Northwoods League Umpire Conor McKenzie passed away in a car accident while traveling to the Mallards’ home game against the Wausau Woodchucks.

McKenzie was traveling with two other umpires who are both in stable condition, the Madison Mallards said.

“Conor was an exceptional umpire and an even better person,” Northwoods League Chairman Dick Radatz, Jr. said. “His dedication to the game was unparalleled, and his loss is deeply felt throughout our league.”

McKenzie joined the Northwoods League in 2019 and had worked close to 350 league games and was also on the field for each all-star game and postseason during his four previous seasons in the league.

“Conor was an amazing man with a heart of gold and a personality to match,” Northwoods League Umpire Supervisor Larry Rose said. “He had a special zest for life that’s unmatched. He left us today on his way to do what he loved doing more than anything, umpiring a baseball game which he was extraordinarily good at. The Northwoods League lost not just an umpire but a dear member of our family. He will be missed in many, many ways but never forgotten.”

The league will honor Conor’s memory with a moment of silence before tomorrow night’s games, as players, coaches, and fans join to pay their respects.

The Mallards and Woodchucks has been rescheduled for Tuesday, August 1 at 6:05 p.m. Tickets for today’s game can still be used for the rescheduled game.

According to the Mallards’ press release, if ticket holders cannot attend the August 1st game, they should contact the ticket office to exchange their tickets for another game.

