Northwoods League umpire dies in crash, Madison Mallards game postponed

The Northwoods League announces the passing of umpire Conor McKenzie in a tragic car accident...
The Northwoods League announces the passing of umpire Conor McKenzie in a tragic car accident on Sunday, July 9.(Northwoods League)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Mallards Sunday game against the Wausau Woodchucks has been rescheduled after an umpire with the Northwoods League died in a car crash.

In a press release Sunday, the Madison Mallards said Northwoods League Umpire Conor McKenzie passed away in a car accident while traveling to the Mallards’ home game against the Wausau Woodchucks.

McKenzie was traveling with two other umpires who are both in stable condition, the Madison Mallards said.

“Conor was an exceptional umpire and an even better person,” Northwoods League Chairman Dick Radatz, Jr. said. “His dedication to the game was unparalleled, and his loss is deeply felt throughout our league.”

McKenzie joined the Northwoods League in 2019 and had worked close to 350 league games and was also on the field for each all-star game and postseason during his four previous seasons in the league.

“Conor was an amazing man with a heart of gold and a personality to match,” Northwoods League Umpire Supervisor Larry Rose said. “He had a special zest for life that’s unmatched. He left us today on his way to do what he loved doing more than anything, umpiring a baseball game which he was extraordinarily good at. The Northwoods League lost not just an umpire but a dear member of our family. He will be missed in many, many ways but never forgotten.”

The league will honor Conor’s memory with a moment of silence before tomorrow night’s games, as players, coaches, and fans join to pay their respects.

The Mallards and Woodchucks has been rescheduled for Tuesday, August 1 at 6:05 p.m. Tickets for today’s game can still be used for the rescheduled game.

According to the Mallards’ press release, if ticket holders cannot attend the August 1st game, they should contact the ticket office to exchange their tickets for another game.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Hajji McReynolds
U.S. Marshals Service arrests man wanted on warrants out of Eau Claire County
Police are now trying to determine if 40-year-old Joseph Jorgenson could be linked to any other...
Police link man to two women whose bodies were found in different Minnesota storage units
Kavoendrea Compan
Vehicle found in river in La Crosse, teen arrested
One person arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence in Dunn County

Latest News

SportScene 13 - Sunday 2.0 (7/9/23)
SportScene 13 - Sunday (7/9/23)
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (7/9/23)
Brewery Dogs of Menomonie
SkyWarn 13 Web Wx (7/9/23)