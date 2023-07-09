One person arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence in Dunn County

(MGN)
By Melanie Walleser
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, one person was arrested on Saturday for operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

Alfredo Pizarro, 46 years of age, from Abilene, TX was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post at 1:14 a.m on Interstate 95 near milepost 53 in Dunn County.

A press release states, a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper observed a vehicle stopped on the right shoulder. An investigation including a standardized field sobriety test was conducted.

The driver, Pizzaro, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant - 7th offense. Pizzaro submitted to an evidentiary test and was placed in the Dunn County Jail.

