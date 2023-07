EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Racers descended on Rock Falls Raceway for the inaugural Rock Falls Raceway NHRA National Open.

The Eau Claire Express had their winning streak snapped at the hands of the Waterloo Bucks.

Also, the Eau Claire American Legion 19U team defeated Green Bay Southwest and Marshfield to move to 3-0 in the River City Classic.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.