31st Annual Rail Fair

LA CRIOSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 4000 Foundation, Limited will hold its annual Rail Fair Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Copeland Park in La Crosse.

The fair celebrates the area’s railroad heritage while raising funds to maintain and restore the La Crosse Short Line Railroad Heritage Museum in the park.

The fair traditionally hosts vendors from six states, offering more than 250 tables of railroad related merchandise.

Admission to the fair is $5 and children under 12 are free when accompanied by an adult.

