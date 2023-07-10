31st Annual Rail Fair

By Judy Clark
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LA CRIOSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 4000 Foundation, Limited will hold its annual Rail Fair Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Copeland Park in La Crosse.

The fair celebrates the area’s railroad heritage while raising funds to maintain and restore the La Crosse Short Line Railroad Heritage Museum in the park.

The fair traditionally hosts vendors from six states, offering more than 250 tables of railroad related merchandise.

Admission to the fair is $5 and children under 12 are free when accompanied by an adult.

4000 Foundation Facebook Page

