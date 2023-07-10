BBB offers consumers tips to avoid online shopping scams ahead of Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day starts tomorrow, and while there are some great deals out there, the online shopping holiday can also lead to some big scams.
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) says before adding something to your cart, do your research on who you’re buying from. The BBB says scammers will often send you deals pretending to be from Amazon, hoping you’ll fall for the trap.

“Do your homework as you’re getting emails and text messages, make sure that it’s from the retailer that you wish to purchase from, not from a scammer,” BBB Regional Director Tiffany Bernhardt Schultz said.

While scrolling on social media, you should watch out for targeted ads to appear. Experts say these may lead to fake websites not associated with Prime Day.

The BBB is offering the following tips for consumers to keep in mind while shopping on Prime Day:

  • Track your purchase, taking note of the tracking number and where it is coming from.
  • Keep an eye out for unsolicited emails, texts and phone calls claiming you have a gift waiting or there is an issue with delivery.
  • When looking at social media ads, make sure websites are using accurate business name spelling and including legitimate contact information.
  • Watch out for lookalike websites by checking the URL and looking for bad grammar, contact information and online reviews.
  • Professional photos don’t mean the website is legitimate, as they can be stolen.
  • Ensure the website you are entering is secure by looking for the “HTTPS” in the URL and a lock symbol in the address bar.
  • Paying with credit card allows you to track shady charges and contest them. Avoid paying through digital wallet apps and other unusual payment methods.

