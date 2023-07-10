Biking from Antigo to the Canadian border for cancer research

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s been fifty years since Mark Blaskey and Nick Schmelter’s first bike ride from Antigo to the Canadian border. Blaskey was eighteen years old, and Schmelter was sixteen years old. They are doing it again, but they have added a new member, Emily Blaskey. This time the trio is embarking on the long journey for a cause.

“We’re doing it for the Carbone Cancer Center out at the University of Wisconsin. We’re both University of Wisconsin graduates. His sister died a couple of years ago, then my sister died this year on Palm Sunday of cancer, so we now had a cause and that’s when we decided let’s do this for cancer,” said Schmelter.

So far they have raised more than $5,000 and they are ready to ride.

“Last time when we were just babies, 16 and 18. We made the trip, it was about almost nine hundred miles and we made it in nine days, so we did side trips and stuff, so we ended up doing over a hundred miles a day,” said Schmelter.

Now they plan to go at a slower pace.

“We’re gonna try to get 60, 70, and this time we have the RV, sort of as a chase vehicle. Last time everything was on the bike,” said Schmelter.

The trio wants the trip to be less about doing something extreme and more about helping cancer research, something they’ve been passionate about for a while now.

“We hope to raise whatever we raise we raise and you know anything to help find the cure through research for cancer. That’s what we’re shooting for,” said Schmelter.

The group said there could be more trips like this could be in the future.

“Who knows, maybe, maybe not? We’ll see. Maybe next year for my 50th?” said Schmelter.

They won’t be riding electric bikes, but Schmelter said these bikes will be less challenging than the ones they rode in 1973. If you want to follow their trip go to https://give.wiscmedicine.org/fundraiser/4757625 for more information. You can donate there too.

