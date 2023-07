EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I want to nominate Cathy Mercer for the Sunshine Award. Cathy was out shopping and assisted a couple at the pharmacy when it had closed before they arrived. It was very important that the medication was filled as it needed to be taken that night. She went out of her way to make a phone call and was able to get it taken care of for them.

Jennifer Corbin

