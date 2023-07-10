Culver’s releases new flavor Dark Chocolate PB Crunch on July 10

Lemon Berry Layer Cake and Dark Chocolate PB Crunch will be added to the Culver's custard menu.
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 10, 2023
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Culvers’ will release a brand new flavor on Monday, July 10.

It’s the public’s first chance to order a ‘Dark Chocolate PB Crunch’. The new flavor was announced last month. It’s a dark chocolate frozen custard with Butterfinger pieces and peanut butter.

In June, Culver’s also released Lemon Berry Layer Cake-- a creamy vanilla frozen custard layered with berries, lemon topping and butter cake pieces.

Both flavors will be added to the Flavor of the Day rotation, the company explained.

Each Culver’s has a different Flavor of the Day calendar consisting of 42 flavors, so check when the new flavors will be available at the local Culver’s at https://www.culvers.com/flavor-of-the-day.

