CVTC, Xcel Energy celebrate National Lineworker Appreciation Day

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Monday is Lineworker Appreciation Day.

Lineworker Appreciation Day honors the nation’s 74,000 electrical lineworkers who place themselves in harm’s way to serve their communities.

Xcel Energy currently employs more than 150 lineworkers in Wis. and Mich.

One of the oldest lineworker training programs in Wis. happens right here in the Chippewa Valley at Chippewa Valley Technical College.

Those in the industry say there is a need for more lineworkers as many are nearing retirement. Bj Rauckman with Xcel Energy said in part quote, “It’s critical that we get more young workers out of programs like this.”

Instructors for CVTC’s Electric Power Distribution Training Program say many students gain employment opportunities shortly after graduating.

