DNR responding to 70-acre wildfire in Waushara County

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) fire crews and local agencies are on the scene of a roughly 70-acre wildfire.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSHARA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE: The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) fire crews and local agencies are on the scene of a roughly 70-acre wildfire. The DNR is calling it the Pallet Fire, which is burning in Waushara County, southeast of Coloma. The DNR said the fire is growing.

Local law enforcement and emergency management officials completed a few evacuations in the area and will continue as needed. A few structures were reported lost, the DNR says.

Officials say the Pallet Fire is traveling northeast and is burning in pine and mixed hardwoods along Cumberland Avenue.

The DNR says it’s too early to predict when firefighters will have the wildfire under control. The cause of the wildfire is still under investigation.

DNR fire suppression resources are on the scene, including 9 DNR engines, 10 tractor plows and 1 air attack plane. Several local fire departments are also assisting with suppression efforts and providing structure protection. A Wisconsin Operating Engineers training facility nearby has also provided several resources to assist with suppression efforts.

The DNR says Monday’s weather conditions resulted in elevated fire danger ahead of a developing storm front. Contributing factors include warm temperatures, low relative humidity, gusty winds and dry vegetation due to extended drought. Eleven other wildfires occurred Monday in DNR protection areas and have subsequently been suppressed.

--

PREVIOUS: A wildfire is burning between Coloma and Wautoma, the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday afternoon.

Waushara County Emergency Management Director Al Luchini is calling it a “large wildland fire”. It broke out around 1 p.m. Monday and “many acres” are burning.

The DNR is in charge of the fire scene and several fire departments are assisting the DNR. They’re asking the public to avoid the area between Cumberland Rd. and HWY 21. A portion of HWY 21 has been shut down.

This story is developing and Action 2 News is sending a news crew to the scene. This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Ambulance
One killed, two hurt in I-94 crash
Police are now trying to determine if 40-year-old Joseph Jorgenson could be linked to any other...
Police link man to two women whose bodies were found in different Minnesota storage units
ECPD
Eau Claire PD: Man dies after crash on Highway 53
One person arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence in Dunn County

Latest News

Lineworker Appreciation Day
Small Town Bar Finds Ways to Support Community
DNR responding to 70-acre wildfire in Waushara County
National Lineworker Appreciation Day
CVTC, Xcel Energy celebrate National Lineworker Appreciation Day