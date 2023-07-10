DNR responding to 70-acre wildfire in Waushara County

WAUSHARA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE: The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) fire crews and local agencies are on the scene of a roughly 70-acre wildfire. The DNR is calling it the Pallet Fire, which is burning in Waushara County, southeast of Coloma. The DNR said the fire is growing.

Local law enforcement and emergency management officials completed a few evacuations in the area and will continue as needed. A few structures were reported lost, the DNR says.

Officials say the Pallet Fire is traveling northeast and is burning in pine and mixed hardwoods along Cumberland Avenue.

The DNR says it’s too early to predict when firefighters will have the wildfire under control. The cause of the wildfire is still under investigation.

DNR fire suppression resources are on the scene, including 9 DNR engines, 10 tractor plows and 1 air attack plane. Several local fire departments are also assisting with suppression efforts and providing structure protection. A Wisconsin Operating Engineers training facility nearby has also provided several resources to assist with suppression efforts.

The DNR says Monday’s weather conditions resulted in elevated fire danger ahead of a developing storm front. Contributing factors include warm temperatures, low relative humidity, gusty winds and dry vegetation due to extended drought. Eleven other wildfires occurred Monday in DNR protection areas and have subsequently been suppressed.

--

PREVIOUS: A wildfire is burning between Coloma and Wautoma, the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday afternoon.

Waushara County Emergency Management Director Al Luchini is calling it a “large wildland fire”. It broke out around 1 p.m. Monday and “many acres” are burning.

The DNR is in charge of the fire scene and several fire departments are assisting the DNR. They’re asking the public to avoid the area between Cumberland Rd. and HWY 21. A portion of HWY 21 has been shut down.

This story is developing and Action 2 News is sending a news crew to the scene. This story will be updated.

