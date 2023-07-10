Dunn County Sheriff’s Office seeking information regarding damaged mailboxes

Dunn County Sheriff's Office(Jeff Ralph | WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOWN OF ROCK CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) - The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding damaged mailboxes.

On the night of July 8, 2023, several mailboxes were damaged by explosive devices in the Town of Rock Creek, according to a Facebook post via the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The Facebook post says if anyone has information on this incident you are urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office or place a tip anonymously through dunncocrimestoppers.com.

According to additional information from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, the explosive devices are believed to be large fireworks. The devices were left in two mailboxes, but explosions caused damage to five mailboxes. There were no injuries or other damage reported from the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened at the intersection of 90th Avenue and 970th Street in the Town of Rock Creek, between 7:00 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Saturday night.

