Eau Claire PD: Man dies after crash on Highway 53

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after a crash on US Highway 53 Sunday, Eau Claire Police confirmed.

Eau Claire Police say in a Facebook post Sunday officers responded to a crash on Northbound US Hwy 53, north of the North Crossing at 7:30 p.m. There was temporary lane closure due to the crash.

Eau Claire Police are not releasing additional information at this time.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.