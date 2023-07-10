Eau Claire PD: Man dies after crash on Highway 53

ECPD
ECPD(Dazia Cummings)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after a crash on US Highway 53 Sunday, Eau Claire Police confirmed.

Eau Claire Police say in a Facebook post Sunday officers responded to a crash on Northbound US Hwy 53, north of the North Crossing at 7:30 p.m. There was temporary lane closure due to the crash.

Eau Claire Police are not releasing additional information at this time.

