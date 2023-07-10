Festival Foods Hiring for New Chippewa Falls Location

Festivals Foods
Festivals Foods(WEAU)
By PRESS RELEASE
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (FESTIVAL FOODS PRESS RELEASE) - Festival Foods is hiring over 150 employees for its new location at 1109 Chippewa Crossing Boulevard in Chippewa Falls. The store, opening in October, will be the 41st Festival Foods in Wisconsin.

Full-time, part-time and store leadership roles are available throughout the store in Guest Services, Deli, Bakery, Meat, Frozen Food/Dairy, Produce, Wine & Spirits, Grocery and more. Applicants may apply online at festfoods.com/careers/new-store.”

We’re looking for motivated people with a great attitude who want to serve our Chippewa Falls-area guests,” said Jesse DeMoulin, Festival Foods recruiting director.

More information regarding openings at Festival Foods is available by emailing careers@festfoods.com or by visitingfestfoods.com/careers.

