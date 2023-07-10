Heat builds Monday with a late afternoon severe threat

We are putting the wraps on what was a beautiful and comfortable summer weekend. Temperatures did return to seasonable readings this afternoon as highs topped out in the 80s. Stronger west-southwest winds came out ahead of a cold front now dropping down into far Northern Minnesota early tonight. This front will be our next weather concern as we head into Monday. Tonight will be clear for the most part, until later at night when at least a few clouds may arrive. Winds will be lighter overall, but a steady light southwest breeze will keep it warmer with lows staying in the 60s. The cold front will be tracking southeastward into and through Wisconsin Monday, along with a weak wave of low pressure. Southwest winds will again pick up out ahead of the front, making it on the windy side, while temperatures will be quick to warm into the 80s. Sunshine and clouds will be mixed through the day, and though an isolated shower is possible, it will remain dry for most of us until late afternoon.

A cold front heads into Wisconsin Monday (weau)

As it looks now, the best timing to see thunderstorm development will come between 5pm-11pm. Dew points in the 60s and temperatures up around 90 will lead to decent instability for storms to work with, while the wind field will be adequate for storms to form and maintain themselves. In addition to heavy rainfall, a few storms may become severe with large hail and strong winds the primary concerns, though an isolated tornado may also occur.

A level 2 severe risk for the Chippewa Valley Monday afternoon/evening. (weau)

Once the storms pass, winds will shift to the north and northwest, allowing cooler and drier air to return overnight and on Tuesday. It will be a much more comfortable day with plenty of sunshine and highs staying in the 70s. The midweek forecast becomes a bit muddled as a weak front is expected to lay out just to the south, while high pressure sits over the Great Lakes. The front will generate areas of showers and thunderstorms and questions remain on how far north some of these may track as pieces of energy ride the upper flow north of the front. For now we keep at least low chances for some showers in the forecast Wednesday through Friday. On Saturday another cold front may be dropping down from the northwest, so there is also a slight chance for a few storms to start the weekend. The majority of these days will be more dry than wet and we should have a better idea on these chances as we get into the new work week. Highs during this forecast period will be mostly within a few degrees of average.

