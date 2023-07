EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

We would like to nominate Heather Christoph for the Sunshine Award. Heather and her kids gave up their time and volunteered to help set up and take down our Team Aubree thrift sale. The family has a heart of gold and we want them to know that we truly appreciate all the hard work they have done to help us throughout the years.

Kayla Weltzin

