EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Thank you to the staff of Hebert Dental for helping me overcome my dental fears. Having not been raised to visit a dentist, my fear was quite intense. The embarrassment of my teeth made smiling something I just didn’t do. Everyone from the front desk to the doctors made me feel at ease. I can smile again thanks to Hebert Dental. Please give them the Sunshine Award.

Tanner Kuhse

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.