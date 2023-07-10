HEBERT DENTAL

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jul. 10, 2023
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Thank you to the staff of Hebert Dental for helping me overcome my dental fears. Having not been raised to visit a dentist, my fear was quite intense. The embarrassment of my teeth made smiling something I just didn’t do. Everyone from the front desk to the doctors made me feel at ease. I can smile again thanks to Hebert Dental. Please give them the Sunshine Award.

Tanner Kuhse

