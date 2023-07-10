HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital hosting annual steak fry dinner fundraiser

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Volunteer partners are holding its annual Steak Fry Fundraiser on August 3rd.

The event will be held at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Chippewa Falls from 3:30 pm to 7 pm.

Drive-through, dine-in, and pick-up options are available from 4:30 pm to 7 pm. There are a limited number of dine-in tickets, they will be available at the door the day of the event.

Coming back this year is bingo. That will take place from 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Free delivery is available for those who are homebound and cannot attend in person. Those orders must be placed by 4 pm on Tuesday, August 1st.

Steak fry tickets are $12 for an adult meal which included a steak sandwich, baked beans, corn on the cob, potato salad, coleslaw, dessert, and a drink. A children’s meal is $5 and includes a hot dog, corn on the cob, potato chips, dessert, and a drink.

The money raised will go toward a scholarship fund for area students who are enrolled in high education programs geared toward human health care.

To place a delivery order or to purchase tickets for drive-through, pick-up, or dine-in you can call 715-717-7429. Tickets can also be purchased at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital’s gift ship Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4 pm.

