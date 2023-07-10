JANIE TANDE

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Janie Tande for the Sunshine Award. Janie is new to the real estate world and one of my competitors, but what a breath of fresh air she has been. Her positivity, compassion, and genuinely caring about others, has been amazing. She reaches out to say hi, congratulates her competitors on their achievements too, and organizes a monthly coffee meeting for other agents to get together and bounce ideas off each other. Keep up the great work, Janie!

Alisha Southwood

