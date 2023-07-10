Man arrested in 2022 Eau Claire homicide

Kemone Golden
Kemone Golden(COURTESY: EAU CLAIRE COUNTY JAIL)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is arrested in a 2022 Eau Claire homicide.

According to information from Eau Claire Police, the Eau Claire Police Department has been investigating a homicide which occurred on Sept. 17, 2022, near the intersection of Bergen Avenue and Bellevue Avenue.

Eau Claire Police say a warrant was issued for 27-year-old Kemone Golden on Nov. 11, 2022. Investigators have been working with the United States Marshals Service to find him. On July 6, 2023, Golden was taken into custody in Bellwood, IL by the USMS Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on the warrant.

According to information from Eau Claire Police, the warrant issued for Golden included the charges of 1st degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime, two counts of 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety as a party to a crime; use of a dangerous weapon, and discharging a firearm from a vehicle as a party to a crime.

The incident is under investigation.

