Man charged in death of infant son sentenced

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man charged in the death of his six-week-old son in Menomonie is sentenced in Dunn County Court.

Court records show 30-year-old Jonathon Lucas is sentenced to five years in prison and five years extended supervision with credit for 861 days.

In Feb. of 2021, officers with the Menomonie Police Department responded to the 2400 block of 4th Avenue North for reports of a disorderly man, later identified as Lucas. A criminal complaint says when officers arrived at Lucas’s apartment they noticed a baby, later identified as Daemyn Lucas, lying motionless on the kitchen counter. An officer started CPR, but the child later died at a local hospital.

A preliminary breath test taken that night showed Lucas to have a blood alcohol level above the legal limit. An autopsy found traumatic head injuries due to physical assault as the cause of Daemyn’s death.

