Man charged in death of infant son sentenced

Jonathon Lucas
Jonathon Lucas(COURTESY: DUNN COUNTY JAIL)
By WEAU Staff and Lindsay Alowairdi
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man charged in the death of his six-week-old son in Menomonie is sentenced in Dunn County Court.

Court records show 30-year-old Jonathon Lucas is sentenced to five years in prison and five years extended supervision with credit for 861 days.

In Feb. of 2021, officers with the Menomonie Police Department responded to the 2400 block of 4th Avenue North for reports of a disorderly man, later identified as Lucas. A criminal complaint says when officers arrived at Lucas’s apartment they noticed a baby, later identified as Daemyn Lucas, lying motionless on the kitchen counter. An officer started CPR, but the child later died at a local hospital.

A preliminary breath test taken that night showed Lucas to have a blood alcohol level above the legal limit. An autopsy found traumatic head injuries due to physical assault as the cause of Daemyn’s death.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Ambulance
One killed, two hurt in I-94 crash
Police are now trying to determine if 40-year-old Joseph Jorgenson could be linked to any other...
Police link man to two women whose bodies were found in different Minnesota storage units
ECPD
Eau Claire PD: Man dies after crash on Highway 53
One person arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence in Dunn County

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (7/10/23)
Summer Jazz Crawl (7/10/23)
Dunn County Sheriff's Office
Dunn County Sheriff’s Office seeking information regarding damaged mailboxes
WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
Pavement buckle in Chippewa County causes lane closure