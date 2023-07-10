No one hurt in shed fire in Town of Willard

Fire Truck
Fire Truck(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOWN OF WILLARD, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is reported to be hurt after a shed fire in the Town of Willard Sunday.

According to information from Sheldon Fire Protection District, on July 9, 2023, around 8:55 p.m. the Sheldon Fire Department responded to an address in the Town of Willard for a reported pole shed on fire.

Chief Chad Jones with Sheldon Fire Protection District says crews said the building was fully engulfed, and fireworks were going off inside. The fire was under control around 10:15 p.m. The building is a complete loss. No one was reported to be hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Assisting the Sheldon Fire Department was Cornell Area Fire Department, Bruce Fire Department, Ladysmith Fire Department, Sheldon Ambulance, and Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.

