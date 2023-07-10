One killed, two hurt in I-94 crash
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:06 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -
One person is dead and two others are hurt after a three-vehicle crash on I-94.
The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 9:40 p.m. Sunday near Menomonie.
Deputies responded to the scene at the 38 mile marker of the eastbound lanes, where they found the driver of one the vehicles, a 32-year-old woman from Baldwin Park, California dead. Two other people were injured.
The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.
