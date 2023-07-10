Pavement buckle in Chippewa County causes lane closure

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says there is lane closure on Highway 29 in Chippewa County due to pavement buckle.

The left lane on Highway 29 at 103rd Street Westbound, is closed due to pavement buckle, according to information from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

WisDOT says the estimated duration is two hours.

