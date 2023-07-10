Rebecca Cooke announces campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives in Wisconsin’s Third District

Eau Claire businesswoman Rebecca Cooke announced a run for the House of Representatives in...
Eau Claire businesswoman Rebecca Cooke announced a run for the House of Representatives in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional district on Oct. 13, 2021. Cooke is running for the seat currently held by Ron Kind, who is not seeking reelection in 2022.(Cooke for Wisconsin)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Rebecca Cooke is announcing her campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives in Wisconsin’s Third District.

According to information from Cooke’s campaign, Cooke is a small business and nonprofit leader.

“Our rural communities face unique challenges. It’s clear that Washington isn’t working for us, and Derrick Van Orden is part of the problem,” Cooke said. “Families are struggling to get by and deserve a champion who knows what it’s like to make ends meet and actually shows up for neighbors in need. I’m running for Congress to better serve communities across Wisconsin, provide more opportunities for success, and be a relentless fighter for our way of life.”

Additional information about Cooke is available HERE.

