Sex offender released, living in Cumberland

Felix Cardona
Felix Cardona(COURTESY: BARRON COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Barron County Sheriff’s Department is now informing the public of a sex offender that was released and is living in Cumberland.

According to information from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, 53-year-old Felix Cardona was released on July 19, 2022. Cardona is living at 2305 7th Street Cumberland. In 1987 Cardona was convicted of two counts of sexual assault ages 13 and 18.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says Cardona was placed on GPS Monday.

