Small town bar looks to do big things for their community

CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WEAU) -One small town bar is making a big impact on their community by finding ways to drum up support for those who need it.

A local bar in Cumberland, WI is known for treating visitors like family.

“We remember your name, we remember your drink, it’s usually on the bar before you sit down,” Bar Manager, Jasmine Newhouse said.

Bourbon’s Bar has been around for more than 30 years and just like a family works to support each other, Bourbon’s Bar is finding ways to support its community.

“We’ve been doing it for 34 years,” Bar Owner, Kris Zappa said. “People have friends or family that have cancer or something, so they throw a small benefit and they ask if they can come here and use our facility or just in general. We always do a Thanksgiving dinner or Christmas dinner, stuff like that for people who don’t have a place to go or family to go to.”

Throughout the years Zappa and Newhouse have been working together to plan fundraising events to support people in need. Zappa said the events get bigger each year and Newhouse said the support is fun to witness.

“It’s really exciting like the Back The Blue fundraiser that we had…Kris and I were in here running around getting some things together somebody came in and said have you looked outside the door yet and we hadn’t and we opened the door and the street was just flooded with people in support,” Newhouse said.

The Back The Blue fundraiser was the Bourbon’s Bar’s most recent fundraiser that was held on Friday, June 9. Zappa said it started as a fundraiser for the Cumberland Police Department but grew to include the Chetek and Cameron police departments after the deaths of Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel and Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach, who were both shot in the line of duty in early April.

officer Breidenbach used to work at a bar down the street from Bourbon’s Bar.

“Anytime Emily walked into a room she lit it up and that’s what we were hoping to do with a fundraiser is light up a room for Emily,” Newhouse said.

That fundraiser was able to raise $22,530. They said the community support was overwhelming.

“I mean it was way more than what we expected we couldn’t even keep up,” Zappa said. “We had to get more food. We were totally amazed by the turnout.”

Zappa said Bourbon’s Bar will continue to plan more fundraisers in the future. This year Bourbon’s Bar has done a Lunch with Santa fundraiser, a humane society fundraiser, the Back The Blue Fundraiser, and a St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl that has led to the fundraising of $36,000 dollars. To stay up to date on upcoming fundraisers or connect with the staff to help out click here.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.