EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Jazz Festival is bringing back the popular Jazz Crawl for the summer.

On July 15 starting at 5 p.m., downtown Eau Claire will be transformed into a historic jazz scene.

It starts at the Downtown Farmer’s Market Pavilion with mainstage performances suitable for families, before crawling across the river to enjoy live music in many downtown venues.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.