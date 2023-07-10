The threat for severe weather increases later today

Western Wisconsin is under a level 2 risk for severe weather Monday
Western Wisconsin is under a level 2 risk for severe weather Monday
By Derrek Dalman
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The new work week is getting off to a dry start with plenty of sunshine across the area as a cold front slowly approaches from the northwest. Meanwhile, later today, this same boundary is forecast to slide into and through Wisconsin to the southeast with scattered showers and storms developing as it does so. A few storms may turn strong to severe, which is why the Storm Prediction Center has outlined much of the area in a level 2 Slight risk for severe weather.

Much of Western Wisconsin is under a level 2 risk for Severe Weather Monday
Much of Western Wisconsin is under a level 2 risk for Severe Weather Monday

Breezy southwesterly flow will lead to increasing heat and humidity throughout the day, allowing instability to develop ahead of the cold front with a pool of low-level moisture also forming as dew points rise into the 60s. These ingredients coupled with sufficient wind shear will quickly lead to storms developing in our northern counties first, and then moving over Western Wisconsin to the south/east between 4pm and midnight.

Storms initiate along/ahead of a cold front Monday afternoon and evening
Storms initiate along/ahead of a cold front Monday afternoon and evening

The main threats will be large hail and damaging winds, though an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Heavy rainfall is also possible with any thunderstorm, which may lead to minor flash flooding in spots.

Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats; an isolated tornado is also possible
Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats; an isolated tornado is also possible

You’ll want to stay weather aware today and have a way to receive alerts in the event a watch or warning is issued. The Skywarn 13 weather app is a great tool for this, and can be downloaded in the Apple App Store or Google Play. Be sure to visit the weather page here on our website to stay up-to-date with the latest information regarding today’s severe threat.

